Government should step up housing construction regulation measures, President

31 January 2023, 16:35
Government should step up housing construction regulation measures, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The Government should step up state regulation measures in the sphere of housing construction,» the Head of State told the meeting on the Astana development, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said that there are many issues in the sphere of housing construction. The akimat suggests reducing housing construction rates gradually due to the lack of engineering infrastructure. At the same time, the Kazakh capital city eyes high birth rates and migration inflow. It should be noted that a reduction in construction pace may render more than 30,000 idle. The President stressed to avoid such problems a system-based city development plan should be worked out.


Photo: t.me/ aqorda_resmi


