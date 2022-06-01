Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Government prioritizes creating safe environment for children - PM

    1 June 2022, 12:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Creating safe and encouraging environment for children in which they can develop comprehensively, be taught and have rest is one of the priorities for the state, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We are building hundreds of schools, kindergartens, cultural and sports facilities, everything that is required for all-round development of a child. A whole range of event is planned within the framework of the Year of Children [in Kazakhstan],» said Premier Smailov.

    He pointed out that all events within the framework of the year of Children should be implemented in full.

    It was revealed that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to unveil ‘Almaty Bala Fest’ in Almaty city later today. The festival is expected to bring together some 30,000 schoolchildren, winners and runners-up of creative, intellectual as well as sports event.

    Prime Minister Smailov went on to instruct the Ministry of Healthcare to make sure children have access to health services throughout the summer.

    In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was charged to ensure children’s safety during summer holidays, while the Ministry of Education and Science is expected to do its best to make hobby clubs for kids more accessible.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued