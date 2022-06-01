Government prioritizes creating safe environment for children - PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Creating safe and encouraging environment for children in which they can develop comprehensively, be taught and have rest is one of the priorities for the state, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are building hundreds of schools, kindergartens, cultural and sports facilities, everything that is required for all-round development of a child. A whole range of event is planned within the framework of the Year of Children [in Kazakhstan],» said Premier Smailov.

He pointed out that all events within the framework of the year of Children should be implemented in full.

It was revealed that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to unveil ‘Almaty Bala Fest’ in Almaty city later today. The festival is expected to bring together some 30,000 schoolchildren, winners and runners-up of creative, intellectual as well as sports event.

Prime Minister Smailov went on to instruct the Ministry of Healthcare to make sure children have access to health services throughout the summer.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was charged to ensure children’s safety during summer holidays, while the Ministry of Education and Science is expected to do its best to make hobby clubs for kids more accessible.



