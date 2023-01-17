Go to the main site
    Government pledges to provide villages with safe drinking water by 2027

    17 January 2023, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The rural districts will be provided with safe water supplies, roads will be repaired, utilities, social, cultural, and sports facilities will be built and renovated by 2027,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at today’s Government meeting.

    «Development of the said projects will generate some 40,000 new jobs,» the Prime Minister went on.

    All this is expected to give a new impetus to rural development. To this end, the Premier instructed the National Economy Ministry and akimats of the regions to ensure the timely development of the Auyl–el besigi infrastructure projects. The National Economy Ministry is assigned to improve the system of regional standards and take into account new approaches to update criteria for determining the villages with development potential.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

