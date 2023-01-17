Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government pledges to provide villages with safe drinking water by 2027

17 January 2023, 11:55
Government pledges to provide villages with safe drinking water by 2027

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The rural districts will be provided with safe water supplies, roads will be repaired, utilities, social, cultural, and sports facilities will be built and renovated by 2027,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at today’s Government meeting.

«Development of the said projects will generate some 40,000 new jobs,» the Prime Minister went on.

All this is expected to give a new impetus to rural development. To this end, the Premier instructed the National Economy Ministry and akimats of the regions to ensure the timely development of the Auyl–el besigi infrastructure projects. The National Economy Ministry is assigned to improve the system of regional standards and take into account new approaches to update criteria for determining the villages with development potential.


Related news
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 143 bln for rural development in 2023
Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
Kazakhstan may open trade representations abroad
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to pay $20bln to Russia for its stake in EDB
Kazakhstan has over 183mln hectares of pastures
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 143 bln for rural development in 2023
Aktobe region to increase poultry production
Weather alert issued for Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 17
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan sets to raise status of journalists
News Partner
Popular
1 Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
2 EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
3 President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
4 Tokayev attends opening of ADSW Summit 2023
5 Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister

News