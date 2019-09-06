Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Government obliged to listen to its citizens, President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2019, 11:40
Government obliged to listen to its citizens, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Government is obligated to listen to its citizens,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted taking the floor at the first session of the National Public Confidence Council underway in Nur-Sultan.

«It is high time to give an impetus to the political competition, to expand citizens’ actual participation in the country’s political life, contribute to development of the multi-party system. The Government should listen to its citizens and the most important is to hear them,» Tokayev went on.

He also stressed that the country should overload its social policy. The national economy should work for people’s visible welfare gain.


President of Kazakhstan    National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes