    Government meeting on water supply to farmers in southern regions takes place

    13 July 2023, 17:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting on water supply to farmers in the southern regions of the country, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    In her report, Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova said that growing season in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions using 97% of irrigation water is underway amid water shortage.

    The water management situation is stable in Almaty and Zhetysu regions. Reservoir shortages were declared in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions, triggering difficulties with water supplies.

    The work is underway by the Ecology Ministry together with the relevant agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on ensuring the compliance with the schedules of water supply through interstate facilities.

    The Kazakh Prime minister stressed the importance of the adherence to the agreed water supply schedules via interstate facilities, as well as constructive joint work with the neighboring countries on the use of water resources.

    In addition, Smailov instructed to step up the work to reconstruct, upgrade, and digitalize the waterworks across the country to reduce water loss and introduce water saving technologies in agriculture in general.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

