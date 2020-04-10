Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Government, local authorities to revive SMEs – Head of State

    10 April 2020, 16:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government will closely cooperate with local authorities to bring back to life Kazakhstani SMEs amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the Friday session of the State Commission for State of Emergency, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the session, President Tokayev said he expects the Government and the city authorities to make concerted efforts to revive small and media businesses in the two largest cities of the country, to start with.

    The task is to observe the quarantine regime for the sake of public health and revive the work of some enterprises and bring them out of stagnation at the same time.

    The city authorities were tasked to prepare the lists of enterprises that can ensure the sanitary and infection control and social distancing of employees at work.

    The State Commission will make the final decision whether the enterprises are ready to resume the operations.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Business, companies Small and medium-sized business
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region