Government, local authorities to revive SMEs – Head of State

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2020, 16:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government will closely cooperate with local authorities to bring back to life Kazakhstani SMEs amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the Friday session of the State Commission for State of Emergency, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the session, President Tokayev said he expects the Government and the city authorities to make concerted efforts to revive small and media businesses in the two largest cities of the country, to start with.

The task is to observe the quarantine regime for the sake of public health and revive the work of some enterprises and bring them out of stagnation at the same time.

The city authorities were tasked to prepare the lists of enterprises that can ensure the sanitary and infection control and social distancing of employees at work.

The State Commission will make the final decision whether the enterprises are ready to resume the operations.

