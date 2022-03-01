Government implements package of economic measures - Alikhan Smailov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov focused on the impact of the situation in Ukraine on the economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

«Amid the sharp escalation of the geopolitical landscape, the Government and National bank began to implement the joint action plan, providing for measures to curb inflation, maintain stability in the currency market, support employment, create new jobs, and develop entrepreneurship,» said Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov.

To ensure stability and protection of the financial market, the Government with the National Bank carry out the program to protect deposits in the national currency - the tenge. Also, a new package of measures was taken to control and reduce inflation.

Under the Business Road Map 2025 the financing, including loan subsidies and guarantees, will be increased. It is planned to eliminate the unnecessary burden on businesses. In the priority sectors, regulatory acts of the government bodies will be reconsidered. This work on revising the requirements will be continued.

This year, under the Auyl - el besigi program, comprehensive plan for the development of regions, and other programs budget funds will be allocated.

During the session, the issue of support and development of domestic industrial complex was touched upon.

«To develop the domestic industry it is of special importance to substitute imported goods through the industrialization of the economy and implementation of investment projects. At the same time, the enterprises received the state support will have to raise the salaries of workers,» said the Kazakh PM.



