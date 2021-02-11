Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 February 2021, 14:40
Government for Citizens State Corporation names new Managing Director

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bairam Azizov has been named the new Managing Director of the Government for Citizens State Corporation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Corporation.

Bairam brings his many-year experience in building external and internal communications in major companies. He has served as an external advisor to Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry in recent years.

He was born on May 15, 1987. In 2008, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical University, majoring in the Russian language and the English language and Literature.


