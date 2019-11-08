Go to the main site
      Atyrau region

    Government finances 387 business projects in Atyrau

    8 November 2019, 09:23

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 387 business entities of Atyrau received financial support from the government this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the Regional Communications Service informed, 387 business projects have been financed in Atyrau under the governmental and regional programmes. «KZT3bn761mn were allocated for this purpose, which enables us to create up to 618 new jobs,» a statement reads.

    In 2019, 86 projects received governmental guarantees and 16 entrepreneurs won the grants.

    14 young entrepreneurs also received governmental grants to the amount of 27mn tenge.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region
