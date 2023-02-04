Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Government eyes measures to step up marketable gas production

    4 February 2023, 14:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The session of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov eyed the relevant issues of development of Kazakhstan’s gas industry on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

    Attending the session were leadership of the Ministry of Energy, as well as Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund, KazMunayGas and QazaqGaz companies. The participants discussed the plans for exploration and exploitation of new deposits, implementation of the processing and natural gas conversation projects and overall measures to stimulate the domestic gas industry.

    In addition, utmost attention was paid to the current producing fields’ balance and potential capacity of prospecting sites.

    Following the session, the Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions regarding the implementation of the decisions made.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
    President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
    Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
    SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary