Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government eyes measures to step up marketable gas production

4 February 2023, 14:35
Government eyes measures to step up marketable gas production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The session of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov eyed the relevant issues of development of Kazakhstan’s gas industry on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Attending the session were leadership of the Ministry of Energy, as well as Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund, KazMunayGas and QazaqGaz companies. The participants discussed the plans for exploration and exploitation of new deposits, implementation of the processing and natural gas conversation projects and overall measures to stimulate the domestic gas industry.

In addition, utmost attention was paid to the current producing fields’ balance and potential capacity of prospecting sites.

Following the session, the Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions regarding the implementation of the decisions made.


Photo: primeminister.kz

Related news
Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov fails to qualify for Argentina Open
6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary
CEC registers People's Party candidates for Majilis elections
Kazakhstani female boxers grab 2 golds at int'l tournament in Hungary
Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
Kazakhstani women's team triumphs at IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series event in Morocco
Rybakina of Kazakhstan drops out of tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi
News Partner
Popular
1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary

News