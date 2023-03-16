Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Government eyes measures on JSC Kazpost development

    16 March 2023, 12:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting on Wednesday focusing on the activity of JSC Kazpost, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    Head of the company Assel Zhanassova reported on the work done, current indicators and measures to ensure smooth provision of services to the population. Participants of the meeting also debated the proposals on support and further development of Kazpost.




    Those present also touched upon the implementation of the tasks related to removing barriers for freight transport via the Nur Zholy checkpoint on the Kazakh-Chinese border.




    Prime Minister Smailov was told that the number of vehicles checked at the Nur Zholy checkpoint has been increased. For instance, the number of vehicles from Kazakhstan to China has almost doubled, while from China to Kazakhstan has seen a 40 per cent increase.

    The Premier ordered to speed up the related administrative processes in order to achieve more tangible results.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
    Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10