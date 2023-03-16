Government eyes measures on JSC Kazpost development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting on Wednesday focusing on the activity of JSC Kazpost, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

Head of the company Assel Zhanassova reported on the work done, current indicators and measures to ensure smooth provision of services to the population. Participants of the meeting also debated the proposals on support and further development of Kazpost.