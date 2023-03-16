Government eyes measures on JSC Kazpost development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting on Wednesday focusing on the activity of JSC Kazpost, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

Head of the company Assel Zhanassova reported on the work done, current indicators and measures to ensure smooth provision of services to the population. Participants of the meeting also debated the proposals on support and further development of Kazpost.







Those present also touched upon the implementation of the tasks related to removing barriers for freight transport via the Nur Zholy checkpoint on the Kazakh-Chinese border.







Prime Minister Smailov was told that the number of vehicles checked at the Nur Zholy checkpoint has been increased. For instance, the number of vehicles from Kazakhstan to China has almost doubled, while from China to Kazakhstan has seen a 40 per cent increase.

The Premier ordered to speed up the related administrative processes in order to achieve more tangible results.