Government discusses Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has held a meeting of the Government to discuss the measures of development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Kazinform learned.

The meeting participants emphasized that the terms of transit cargo transportation via the territory of Kazakhstan were reduced twofold: from 12 to 6 days. Meanwhile, this indicator is expected to reach 5 days in 2023.

In general, the terms of cargo transportation from China to the Black Sea ports via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route have already reduced from 38-53 to 19-23 days, and will reach 14-18 days at the end of 2023. This progress became possible due to the joint work of the member-countries on the elimination of ‘sticking points’ on the route, the introduction of through rates, and the implementation of other measures.

The meeting also discussed the measures of further modernization of Kazakhstan’s railroad infrastructure, renewing rolling stock, and expanding the merchant marine and capacities of the Aktau and Kuryk seaports.

The participants announced the plans of creating a container hub in Aktau, renewing the transshipping vehicles fleet, renovating oil-loading terminals, as well as building a new mooring and multi-functional and grain terminals in the Kuryk Port.

It is expected that 10 petro-barges, eight ferries, six tankers and container ships will operate on the Caspian Sea until 2030.

Another topic raised at the meeting was the preparation of an agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the TITR development aimed at simplification of customs procedures and approval of guaranteed volumes of transportations via the route.

The Prime Minister tasked to accelerate the procedure of harmonization of the document by the relevant governmental authorities of Kazakhstan for its further discussion at the inter-state level.



