Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Government discusses demonopolization of rail cargo services

    21 December 2022, 10:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Government has held a regular meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of Economy, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

    Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired the meeting, which discussed the nationalization of industrial assets and measures of demonopolization of certain rail cargo services

    The Prime Minister tasked the governmental structures to additionally review all the recommendations submitted earlier with the consideration of the country’s interests.

    The meeting participants heard also a report on fulfillment of the Commission’s decisions in 2022.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    $8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM
    Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation
    KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023
    Popular
    1 President sets tasks aimed at monetary policy’s effective implementation
    2 Tens of residential buildings, school and airport left without heating in Kostanay
    3 Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants
    4 S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit over 3-month high amid winter wave
    5 OPEC Fund approves over $500 million in new global development support