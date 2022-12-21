Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Government discusses demonopolization of rail cargo services

21 December 2022, 10:48
Government discusses demonopolization of rail cargo services

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Government has held a regular meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of Economy, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired the meeting, which discussed the nationalization of industrial assets and measures of demonopolization of certain rail cargo services

The Prime Minister tasked the governmental structures to additionally review all the recommendations submitted earlier with the consideration of the country’s interests.

The meeting participants heard also a report on fulfillment of the Commission’s decisions in 2022.


