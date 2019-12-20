Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Government develops draft law on peaceful rallies

    20 December 2019, 14:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council has kicked off in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The time has come to instill people a culture of carrying out rallies, said the President Tokayev at the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State recalled that the Presidential Address noted the need to improve the legislation on rallies.

    At today’s session of the National Council the President said that in the framework of the plan, on implementing Presidential Address, a draft law on peaceful rallies has been developed. According to his words, it will clearly define all forms of peaceful rallies and establish Maslikhats’ competencies.

    This is not just about changes to the law but about a conceptually new law which will regulate the organization and conducting of all forms of peaceful rallies. The Government should submit the draft law to the Parliament.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships