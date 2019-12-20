Government develops draft law on peaceful rallies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council has kicked off in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The time has come to instill people a culture of carrying out rallies, said the President Tokayev at the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State recalled that the Presidential Address noted the need to improve the legislation on rallies.

At today’s session of the National Council the President said that in the framework of the plan, on implementing Presidential Address, a draft law on peaceful rallies has been developed. According to his words, it will clearly define all forms of peaceful rallies and establish Maslikhats’ competencies.

This is not just about changes to the law but about a conceptually new law which will regulate the organization and conducting of all forms of peaceful rallies. The Government should submit the draft law to the Parliament.