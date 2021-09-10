Government delegation visits Zhambyl rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A government delegtion led by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov visited Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites Рrimeminister.kz.

During the visit, the Kazakh Deputy Minister got familiarized with the pace of the reconstruction work and provision of help to the residents of Baizak district hit by the blasts.

It is noted that the work has been completed at 62 private constructions.

Excavation work to construct a new school in Zhibek Zholy village for 150 places has begun. The schools in Ushbulak and bazarbai villages have been restored through funds provided by sponsors.

In Taraz city, the Deputy PM visited Super Pharm LLP. Zhambyl region Governor berdibek Saparbayev noted that the region has been observing greater output of pharmaceutical products, with 60 thousand medial masks are made per day, and 15 million medical products within a year.

The pharmaceutical production site Amir and D produces 15 million express tests for COVID-19, hepatitis A, B, C, and so on as well as 1.5 million control solutions and other products of medical purpose within a year.

Tugzhanov visited the confectionery factory. Saule and got familiarized with the construction of the regional oncological dispensary, which is to outfitted with equipment meeting international standards.

He also visited the Arai-Elite gymnasium and Kone Taraz historical and ethnocultural complex which houses an open-air amphitheater, art gallery, regional historic-cultural museum, Sherkhan Murtasy Center, galleries of masters, and craftsmen, tourism center, and exhibition pavilion.



