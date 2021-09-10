Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government delegation visits Zhambyl rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 September 2021, 12:20
Government delegation visits Zhambyl rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A government delegtion led by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov visited Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites Рrimeminister.kz.

During the visit, the Kazakh Deputy Minister got familiarized with the pace of the reconstruction work and provision of help to the residents of Baizak district hit by the blasts.

It is noted that the work has been completed at 62 private constructions.

Excavation work to construct a new school in Zhibek Zholy village for 150 places has begun. The schools in Ushbulak and bazarbai villages have been restored through funds provided by sponsors.

In Taraz city, the Deputy PM visited Super Pharm LLP. Zhambyl region Governor berdibek Saparbayev noted that the region has been observing greater output of pharmaceutical products, with 60 thousand medial masks are made per day, and 15 million medical products within a year.

The pharmaceutical production site Amir and D produces 15 million express tests for COVID-19, hepatitis A, B, C, and so on as well as 1.5 million control solutions and other products of medical purpose within a year.

photo

Tugzhanov visited the confectionery factory. Saule and got familiarized with the construction of the regional oncological dispensary, which is to outfitted with equipment meeting international standards.

He also visited the Arai-Elite gymnasium and Kone Taraz historical and ethnocultural complex which houses an open-air amphitheater, art gallery, regional historic-cultural museum, Sherkhan Murtasy Center, galleries of masters, and craftsmen, tourism center, and exhibition pavilion.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Zhambyl region    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA