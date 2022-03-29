Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Government debates draft nationwide plan for development of President’s Address

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2022, 09:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government debated the draft nationwide plan for the development of the Kazakh President’s Address, Kazinform reports.

«The nationwide action plan for 10 key directions was developed for the implementation of important political reforms and socioeconomic measures outlined by the Head of State in his Address to the Nation of Kazakhstan. First of all it suggests realization of important political reforms which require changes to the constitutional laws and laws on the Presidential Powers, functions and formation of the Senate and Majilis, maslikhats, akims,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

As stated there, the nationwide action plan fully conforms to the tasks set.

