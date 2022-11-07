Go to the main site
    Government commissioned to extend terms of special economic zones operation

    7 November 2022, 13:58

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Government should prolong the terms of operation of the special economic zones, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the residents of Mangistau region in Aktau today, Kazinform reports.

    «The activity of the Aktau Sea port SEZ opens broad opportunities. It stands among top-3 special economic zones of the country in the volume of investments attracted, the volume of products manufactured and taxes paid. Earlier, I set a task to build infrastructure and utilities on undeveloped land plots in special economic zones. We must continue this work,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said and commissioned the Government to extend the terms of operation of the special economic zones.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Mangistau region Aktau
