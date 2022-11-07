Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Government commissioned to extend terms of special economic zones operation

7 November 2022, 13:58
Government commissioned to extend terms of special economic zones operation
7 November 2022, 13:58

Government commissioned to extend terms of special economic zones operation

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Government should prolong the terms of operation of the special economic zones, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the residents of Mangistau region in Aktau today, Kazinform reports.

«The activity of the Aktau Sea port SEZ opens broad opportunities. It stands among top-3 special economic zones of the country in the volume of investments attracted, the volume of products manufactured and taxes paid. Earlier, I set a task to build infrastructure and utilities on undeveloped land plots in special economic zones. We must continue this work,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said and commissioned the Government to extend the terms of operation of the special economic zones.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News