    Government commissioned to draft proposals on N Kazakhstan’s gasification

    17 September 2019, 18:54

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The issue of gasification is especially acute for the North Kazakhstan region. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the republican conference on rural areas and agro-industrial complex development held in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

    The President highlighted that the issue of gasification had both economic and ecological aspects. He commissioned the Ministry of Energy and the Government together with the regional administration to study various options of the region’s gasification and submit their proposals to the Presidential Administration.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region
