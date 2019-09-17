Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Government commissioned to draft proposals on N Kazakhstan’s gasification

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 September 2019, 18:54
Government commissioned to draft proposals on N Kazakhstan’s gasification

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The issue of gasification is especially acute for the North Kazakhstan region. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the republican conference on rural areas and agro-industrial complex development held in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

The President highlighted that the issue of gasification had both economic and ecological aspects. He commissioned the Ministry of Energy and the Government together with the regional administration to study various options of the region’s gasification and submit their proposals to the Presidential Administration.


President of Kazakhstan    North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea