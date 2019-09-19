Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Government charged to address problem of financing construction of bridge across Bukhtarma water reservoir

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 September 2019, 21:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Government and administration of the East Kazakhstan region to consider the issue of financing the construction of a bridge across Bukhtarma water reservoir, Kazinform reports.

«This problem raises concern of more than 20,000 residents of Kurchum municipality of the East Kazakhstan region. People living there have to use ferries built 50 years ago. I commission the Government and the regional administration to consider the issue of financing construction of a bridge across Bukhtarma water reservoir,» the President tweeted.


