Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government begins implementation of President's election platform - Smailov

12 December 2022, 12:27
Government begins implementation of President's election platform - Smailov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Government has began implementing the President’s election platform, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet’s extended session today, Kazinform reports.

The implementation of the 2030 Public Finance Management Concept has been launched. Countercyclical budget rules have been approved, due to which transfers from the National Fund have been reduced by 1.4trln tenge in 2023. The paces of growth of budget expenditures have been stabilized, said Smailov.

According to him, a new Fiscal Code is being elaborated. The document is aimed at the simplification of the budget process and further decentralization of the public administration system. In whole, the tax and fiscal policy will be aimed at lowering non-petroleum-based deficit to 5% till 2030 and raising the assets of the National Fund to $100bln.

Together with the National Bank, the Government has elaborated approaches to the implementation of «National Fund – for Children» initiative.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
Read also
Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects
‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
Kazakh Government introduces measures to lower inflation – PM
Inflation hits historical record in past 14 years - President
Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins
News Partner
Popular
1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
2 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12
5 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed

News