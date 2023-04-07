Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Government backs further development of mature oilfields

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 April 2023, 17:55
Government backs further development of mature oilfields Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Energy Council of the Kazakh Government has held its regular under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. The meeting discussed further development of mature oil fields, Kazinform reports.

The participants discussed also boosting investments in production and improving technical and economic indicators of oilfields, as well as taxation, employment issues, environmental requirements etc.

Alikhan Smailov backed the approaches submitted by JSC NC KazMunayGas and authorized structures which will enable to ensure a stable output level and increase government revenues.

The activity of LLP Tengizchevroil was discussed at the meeting as well.


