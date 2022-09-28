Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has assigned the Government to launch Digital Family Map by the end of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In its relations with the individuals and business entities, the state will act proactively. It means that public services will be rendered to the citizens beforehand, without waiting for an application from the recipient. 25 social services have already been transferred to a proactive format,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the participants of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum’s plenary session.

According to him, these services include granting social allowances, pension payments, putting a child into a waiting list to kindergarten, disability confirmation etc.

«Besides, we are implementing a Digital Family Map, which analyses more than 80 various parameters in a real time mode. The Digital Family Map enables to help families in difficult life circumstances. The most important thing is that this tool allows us to shift to the targeted social assistance scheme. The Government must put this digital service to operation by the end of the year,» the Head of State added.





Photo: t.me/bort_01