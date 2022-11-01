Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government approves Ulytau region’s comprehensive development plan

1 November 2022, 13:58
Government approves Ulytau region’s comprehensive development plan
1 November 2022, 13:58

Government approves Ulytau region’s comprehensive development plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cabinet has approved a comprehensive plan of Ulytau region’s socio-economic development, Kazinform reports.

According to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Ulytau region has significant potential for the development of metallurgical, chemical, light industries and machine-building sector. The country’s largest full-cycle copper producer is based in Ulytau region, where one-third of the local population is employed. «The implementation of the comprehensive plan will give a new impetus to the development of this new region and will let improve local population's life,» Smailov said.

In his words, the Concept will enable to implement the projects on development of housing and transport infrastructure, social sector and solve environmental problems.

Special attention will be paid to the intensive development of metallurgical industry and agriculture. Construction of an oil processing plant, a biofuel power plant and modernization of a heat power plant are planned.

Regional programmes of business support have been developed as well.

«9,500 jobs will be created by 2026. As we see, the comprehensive plan contains a number of important activities.We approve this document. The Ministry of National Economy and akimat of Ulytau region together with interested ssate bodies must ensure timely implementation of all activities planned,'» the Prime Minister said.

Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases
Woman dies as minivan overturns in Ulytau region
Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan
Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23
Over 11mln sq m of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan observes 2.5% economic growth in 2022 – Minister
Number of autistic children doubles in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan exports about 25,000 tonnes of fish per annum
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News