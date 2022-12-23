Go to the main site
    Government approves new approaches to addressing single-industry towns’ problems

    23 December 2022, 09:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The State Commission on Modernization of Economy held a meeting in Astana for discussing the development of single-industry towns, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

    Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired the meeting.

    According to Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, there are 27 single-industry towns in Kazakhstan today. 1.4mln people are living in them, and 32 backbone enterprises are operating there. From 2015 to 2021, industrial output in these towns rose from 6.3trln to 11.2trln tenge and accounts for 29% of the country’s general indicator.

    The Commission decided to increase the annual volume of funds allocated for the overhaul of housing and engineering infrastructure. Another decision is to elaborate master plans on addressing socially vital problems in the single-industry towns. The third decision is to implement new investment projects.

    The Prime Minister pointed out the importance of interdepartmental coordination in implementation of development plans offered by the Head of State. Alikhan Smailov tasked also to update the list of most promising anchor projects in order to diversify regional economy and employing more people.

    The meeting discussed also the topical issues of rolling-stock manufacturing and agro-industrial complex.


