Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government approves new approaches to addressing single-industry towns’ problems

23 December 2022, 09:20
Government approves new approaches to addressing single-industry towns’ problems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The State Commission on Modernization of Economy held a meeting in Astana for discussing the development of single-industry towns, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired the meeting.

According to Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, there are 27 single-industry towns in Kazakhstan today. 1.4mln people are living in them, and 32 backbone enterprises are operating there. From 2015 to 2021, industrial output in these towns rose from 6.3trln to 11.2trln tenge and accounts for 29% of the country’s general indicator.

The Commission decided to increase the annual volume of funds allocated for the overhaul of housing and engineering infrastructure. Another decision is to elaborate master plans on addressing socially vital problems in the single-industry towns. The third decision is to implement new investment projects.

The Prime Minister pointed out the importance of interdepartmental coordination in implementation of development plans offered by the Head of State. Alikhan Smailov tasked also to update the list of most promising anchor projects in order to diversify regional economy and employing more people.

The meeting discussed also the topical issues of rolling-stock manufacturing and agro-industrial complex.


Photo: primeminister.kz


Related news
2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’
12yo Kazakh chess player earns FIDE Master title
Para skier Alexandr Gerlitz named Kazakhstan’s Best Athlete of Year 2022 in winter sports
Теги:
Read also
2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’
12yo Kazakh chess player earns FIDE Master title
Para skier Alexandr Gerlitz named Kazakhstan’s Best Athlete of Year 2022 in winter sports
271 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Didar Khamza lost in Jerusalem Masters 2022 2nd round
Rybakina wins 2nd match at WTL tournament in Dubai
Snowfall, ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Dec 23
Anna Danilina fails to advance at tennis event in New Zealand
News Partner
Popular
1 President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
2 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format
3 Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan
4 Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed
5 President of Kazakhstan visits Tole bi Mausoleum in Tashkent

News