    Government approves Kazakhstan’s 2020-2024 socio-economic development forecast

    27 August 2019, 15:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has approved Kazakhstan’s socio-economic forecast for 2020-2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the PM, the funds envisaged will enable the government to fully perform all the social commitments. «The peculiarities of each region and their economic development were taken into account while estimating the general transfers for 2020-2022,» he said at the Government’s meeting today.

    Besides, in his words, the budgetary funds will be spent on support of real sector of economy, including industrial-innovative development, housing and transport infrastructure, agro-industrial complex, digitalization, productive activity etc.

    «These draft laws were approved by the Head of State and by the Republican Budget Commission. The ministries of national economy and finance together with the Prime Minister’s Office should ensure timely submission of these draft laws and the country’s socio-economic development forecast to the Majilis of the Parliament,» the PM said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
