    Government approves general plan project for Turkestan’s development

    3 November 2020, 10:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The general plan project for the development of Turkestan city has been approved by the Kazakh Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the government session, the Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, noted that Turkestan city is a symbol of Kazakhstan’s spiritual resurgence. He went on to say that in September 2018, the general plan concept to develop Turkestan city had been adopted, seeking the expansion of prosperity for the city keeping its historical assets.

    «Intensive construction of cultural and spiritual, administrative and business centers, transport and engineering infrastructure, residential zone of the city was underway,» he said, noting that since the day the regional center moved to Turkestan around KZT400bn had been funneled into the fixed capital of the city.

    Since the new general plan of the city was introduced the city’s area has increased by 3 thousand hectares from 19.6 to 22.3 ha. Its population has reached up to 176 thousand from 165 thousand in 2018. According to the PM, the city’s population is to grow to around 250 thousand by 2025, and is expected to reach 350 thousand people by 2035.

    He added that the new general plan project for Turkestan’s development encompasses all the needs of the city that has never seen such a growth.

    According to him, the plan seeks to create a full-fledged comfortable environment for the citizenry and its guests, pointing to its comprehensiveness.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

