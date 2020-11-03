Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government approves general plan project for Turkestan’s development

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 November 2020, 10:59
Government approves general plan project for Turkestan’s development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The general plan project for the development of Turkestan city has been approved by the Kazakh Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government session, the Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, noted that Turkestan city is a symbol of Kazakhstan’s spiritual resurgence. He went on to say that in September 2018, the general plan concept to develop Turkestan city had been adopted, seeking the expansion of prosperity for the city keeping its historical assets.

«Intensive construction of cultural and spiritual, administrative and business centers, transport and engineering infrastructure, residential zone of the city was underway,» he said, noting that since the day the regional center moved to Turkestan around KZT400bn had been funneled into the fixed capital of the city.

Since the new general plan of the city was introduced the city’s area has increased by 3 thousand hectares from 19.6 to 22.3 ha. Its population has reached up to 176 thousand from 165 thousand in 2018. According to the PM, the city’s population is to grow to around 250 thousand by 2025, and is expected to reach 350 thousand people by 2035.

He added that the new general plan project for Turkestan’s development encompasses all the needs of the city that has never seen such a growth.

According to him, the plan seeks to create a full-fledged comfortable environment for the citizenry and its guests, pointing to its comprehensiveness.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings