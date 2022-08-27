Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
Government approves draft three-year budget
27 August 2022 11:35

Government approves draft three-year budget

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the country’s draft three-year budget, Kazinform reports.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov assigned the ministry of national economy, the ministry of finance and the Prime Minister’s Office to submit the draft laws and socio-economic development forecast to the Parliament.

As per the document, transfers from the National Fund to the budget will be significantly cut: by 1.4trln tenge in 2023, by 800bln tenge in 2024 and by 500bln in 2025.

«8trln tenge is envisaged for social sector in 2023. Key areas in the real sector of economy will be business support, processing industry, transport infrastructure development and gasification. 2trln tenge is planned to be spent on these areas in 2023,» the Prime Minister said.


Photo: primeminister.kz

Related news
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
Read also
Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive