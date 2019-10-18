Government and Nur Otan faction should jointly tackle specific problems people have, Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Elbasy held today a sitting with members of the Government, Nur Otan Party, and its faction taking part in it at the Majilis, the Elbasy’ press service informs.

The session focused on the progress of realization of the Party election programme Kazakhstan -2021.Unity, Stability. Development and 100 Steps national action plan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the Party’s role in the country’s development and raising people’s welfare as those present made reports.

«The task the Party faces today is to consolidate the society. The Party as the leading political power should provide the succession of the strategic course of the country’s development. The Government and Nur Otan Party faction should jointly deal with the problems the people have,» the Party Chairman said.

Nazarbayev underlined that the election program of the Party should underlie the five-year work of the Government and the faction members at the Majilis should constantly monitor the program execution and react swiftly to likely risks.

Besides, the Elbasy pointed out the progress of implementation of the regional development programs. He charged to complete elaboration of the programs for the development of every district, city and region by March 1, 2020.

Upon completion, Nursultan Nazarbayev stated that the key task is the stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan, people’s welfare gain.

«It is crucial to apply every effort to keep all the promises,» the Party Chairman resumed.