Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government and National Bank develop crisis bailout package

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 February 2022, 13:39
Government and National Bank develop crisis bailout package

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government and National Bank proceeded straight away to implementing the joint action plan in order to respond to possible negative socioeconomic impact in Kazakhstan as a result of the events taking place in Ukraine, primeminister.kz reads.

The Government started the package of crisis response measures, while the National Bank takes steps to support the country’s financial stability. The plan is purposed to control over inflation and currency market stability, to support employment and generation of new jobs, boost entrepreneurship.

Up to KZT 200 bln will be allocated form the republican budget for the development of rural settlements, mono and small towns, suburbs of the Kazakh capital and cities of republican significance this year under the Auyl-el besigi program, complex development plans of the regions and other programs. The bulk of state support will be channeled for retooling and development of high-producing plants. Besides, projects aimed at raising productivity and deep processing of agricultural products will be prioritized.

The Government, National Bank and Atameken will realize the package of inflation control and disinflation measures in order to avoid price hikes.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region