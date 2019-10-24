Government and business to further work together, Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Government will further work together with business in order to resolve all outstanding problems,» Prime Minister Askar Mamin said addressing the VI Congress of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

«The Government takes measures to protect the domestic market from unsafe and defective products. We intend to intensively apply technical regulation and standardizations tools. I think we will work actively with Atamaken,» he added.

The PM also briefed on the Country Screening project to map out promising niches for boosting entrepreneurship and to define growth zones in the regions. The system numbers currently 1.8 mln of respondents. Such an analysis will let specify regions to allocate markets for business development. The desired outcome is solid growth of the personal sector and promotion of employment. All this will help domestic producers secure a foothold in the domestic market.

According to him, another venue to boost entrepreneurship is the housing policy.

The Government plans to increase housing construction backing within 10 years. About KZT 6.4 tn will be channeled into the sector through the Nurly Zher program. The steps taken will help tackle housing provision issues and give a new impulse to the construction sector.