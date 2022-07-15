Government, akims to redouble efforts to implement presidential instructions - PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov urged government agencies to get their act together in order to ensure effective implementation of the instructions given by the Head of State at the extended session of the Government this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the session of the Government on Friday, Prime Minister Smailov said it is necessary to implement the President’s instructions promptly and effectively after the Government’s overall performance drew strong criticism from the Head of State.

The head of the Kazakh Government stressed all government agencies, akimats and quasi-public sector need to step up their work.

Alikhan Smailov continued by instructing heads of the government agencies to personally monitor the implementation of each presidential instruction

«All projects and programs which directly affect the welfare of our citizens are implemented at the local level. That is why ministers and akims needs to get their act together and ensure smooth implementation of the instructions given,» said Smailov urging them to redouble their efforts.



