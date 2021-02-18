Government adopts resolution on adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until April 30

KYIV. KAZINFORM The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution introducing a so-called adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until April 30, with four levels of epidemic danger, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

He said this at a government meeting on Wednesday, February 17, Ukrinform reports.

«We propose extending the quarantine […] until April 30, 2021. According to our calculations, we must live under quarantine restrictions until April 30. We propose establishing the adaptive quarantine in Ukraine, introducing levels of epidemic danger. We offer a division into four levels: green, yellow, orange, and yellow,» Stepanov said.

«The resolution shall enter into force on February 24, 2021, except for paragraph 10 of item 4 and item 2 of the changes approved by the resolution. These items apply to matches of team sports, professional sports clubs, with no more than 50% of spectators. These items shall come into force on February 18, 2021,» Stepanov said.

Ukraine recorded 1,280,904 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of February 17. Some 4,286 new cases were registered on February 16.