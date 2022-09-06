Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Government adopts draft nationwide economic resilience fostering plan

    6 September 2022, 10:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov presented the draft nationwide plan for bolstering economic resilience to develop the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    He introduced the draft action plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation as of September 1, 2022.

    He reminded the draft plan consists of a package of system-based and industry-specific measures aimed at fostering economic resilience and competitive strength, and raising people’s welfare.

    The Cabinet unanimously adopted the draft plan.

    Photo:primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays