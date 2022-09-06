Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Government adopts draft nationwide economic resilience fostering plan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2022, 10:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov presented the draft nationwide plan for bolstering economic resilience to develop the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He introduced the draft action plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation as of September 1, 2022.

He reminded the draft plan consists of a package of system-based and industry-specific measures aimed at fostering economic resilience and competitive strength, and raising people’s welfare.

The Cabinet unanimously adopted the draft plan.

