    Government adopts draft National Plan for implementation of State of the Nation Address

    10 September 2019, 12:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, a draft National Plan of measures for the implementation of the State of the Nation Address «Constructive Public Dialogue – the Basis of Stability and Prosperity of Kazakhstan» was adopted, according to the press service of Kazakhstan's PM.

    The document consists of 81 articles including in the areas of: modern efficient state — 11 articles, ensuring the rights and security of citizens — 15 articles, developed and inclusive economy — 27 articles, new stage of social modernization — 18 articles, «Strong regions — strong country» — 10 articles.

    «Immediately after the President’s approval all state bodies and Akimats should begin the task solution. We must ensure coordinated work on the effective problem solving», Mamin said.

    The draft National Plan of Measures for the implementation of the State of the Nation Address adopted by the Government will be submitted to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for approval.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

