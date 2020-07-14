Go to the main site
    Gov’t OKs virtual schooling in first academic term

    14 July 2020, 13:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Starting from September 1, all schoolchildren of Kazakhstan will continue their education in a virtual format, this has been stated by the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov.

    COVID-19 is disrupting education on an unprecedented scale. Kazakhstan Government has sought to rapidly replace physical attendance at schools with virtual education, trying to find ways to minimise the effects of the disruption on educational achievement.

    However, according to the Minister, rural small-staffing schools will be physically attended by schoolchildren.


    Alzhanova Raushan

