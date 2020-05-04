Go to the main site
    Gov’t Commission on Flooding Elimination in Turkestan region established

    4 May 2020, 10:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A Government Commission on Flooding Elimination in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region has been established, Prime Minister’s press service informs.

    The commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, includes heads of central and local executive authorities. The commission was tasked with assessing damage and eliminating the effects of flooding, restoring engineering, transport, social infrastructure and housing, as well as providing social support to the affected population.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region, Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 22,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.

    The state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan.

    On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Incidents Turkestan region
