Gomselmash ships another 30 vehicle sets KZS-10 MAX to Kazakhstan

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian harvester manufacturer Gomselmash shipped another batch of 30 SKD sets of the grain harvester KZS-10 MAX to Kazakhstan at the beginning of the week, BelTA learned from the press service of the company.

Last summer the Belarusian company shipped more than 70 vehicle sets KZS-10 MAX to Kazakhstan, acting First Deputy Director for Sales and Services of Gomselmash Dmitry Afanasyev said. The innovations of this model were liked by the agrarians of Kazakhstan. This resulted in the order of additional 30 vehicles. «In Kazakhstan, these vehicle sets are used to produce the Essil-750 version,» the press service added.

The Belarusian holding company Gomselmash is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machines. It is one of the leaders on the world market of harvesters and other sophisticated agricultural machines. Gomselmash harvesters are used in fields of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, the Baltic states, and other countries. Gomselmash operates an extensive distribution chain, joint ventures, and assembly enterprises, Kazinform refers to BelTA.