ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Ukraine’s Denys Molchanov beat Renzo Olivo and Mark Vervoort 6:3, 6:2 in the Round of 16 at the ATP Challenger Perugia in Italy, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo will play vs Francesco Maestrelli and Matteo Gigante.