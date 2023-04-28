Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Golubev makes it to ATP Challenger Rome semifinals

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 April 2023, 08:13
Golubev makes it to ATP Challenger Rome semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev played in quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Rome (doubles), Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In a duo with Ukrainian player Denys Molchanov, Golubev defeated Ecuadorian-Finnish tandem Diego Hidalgo/ Patrik Niklas-Salminen in three sets with a total score of 6:3, 2:6, 10:4. The match lasted for one hour and 15 minutes.

During the game, Golubev and Molchanov hit three aces and made three double faults. They won also five points and three consecutive games.


